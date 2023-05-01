ATA says California setting unrealistic targets for ZEVs

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) president and CEO Chris Spear said the decision by the California Air Resources Board to adopt its “Advanced Clean Fleets” regulation to force motor carriers to purchase zero-emission vehicles ignores the fact that these trucks are early-stage technologies and the infrastructure to support them does not exist.

The regulation will end the sale of medium- and heavy-duty diesel trucks in the state by 2036. Starting Jan. 1 of next year, only zero-emission trucks can be added to the registry for so-called drayage trucks that haul containers from the ports and take them to rail yards and distribution hubs inland.

“Today, an unelected Board in California voted to force trucking companies to buy zero-emission trucks. Fleets are just beginning to understand what it takes to successfully operate these trucks, but what they have learned so far is they are significantly more expensive, charging and refueling infrastructure is nonexistent, and ZEVs are not necessarily a one-for-one replacement — meaning more trucks will be needed on California roads to move the same amount of freight,” Spears said in a statement.



“California is setting unrealistic targets and unachievable timelines that will undoubtedly lead to higher prices for the goods and services delivered to the state and fewer options for consumers. As it becomes clear that California’s rhetoric is not being matched by technology, we hope the Board will reverse course and allow trucking companies the freedom to choose the clean technologies that work best for their operations,” he added.



“ATA-member companies work tirelessly to deliver the nation’s freight while deploying the cleanest technologies available. Over the past 35 years, those efforts have produced a 98% reduction in truck emissions. We continue to say, ‘Yes’ to advancing cleaner technologies, but achievable targets and realistic timelines matter.”

