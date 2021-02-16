Auburn University opens autonomous vehicle lab

Auburn University, a school that has been involved in platooning tests here in Canada, has opened a new autonomous vehicle research facility – and it will be able to leverage an existing test track.

The facility equipped with multiple service bays and lifts overlooks the 1.7-mile (2.7-km) National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) oval test track.

Auburn University’s new facility overlooks a test track that will support the work. (Photo: Auburn University)

“The fact that we have our own test track where we can run autonomous vehicles and autonomous testing attached to this facility I think is an unbelievably unique asset,” said David Bevly, co-director of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering’s GPS and Vehicle Dynamics Laboratory (GAVLAB).

The lab has been involved with projects led by the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Federal Highway Administration, and conducted several demonstrations.

“It’s a great facility for us as a team, but also allows us to showcase our work,” Bevly said.

“Auburn is a major player in transportation engineering research in the nation,” said Steve Taylor, engineering’s associate dean for research. “This new facility is an exciting development for Auburn, and there will be much more to come.”