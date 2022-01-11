Autocar celebrates ‘badass’ year

It was a successful year for Autocar, with the heavy truck maker able to continue production and maintain employment of its workers through the supply chain issues that affected all manufacturers in 2021.

The company says 2021 was a “record-breaking” year, its 124th in business. New products launched in the year included the DC-64D dump truck and an all-electric E-ACTT terminal tractor.

It even trademarked the term “BADASS” to describe its dump trucks. The company also brought advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features to its severe-duty cabover refuse truck.

“There is no other way to describe 2021 for Autocar other than badass. Our success is fueled by our efforts to provide our customers the very best vocational truck designed to do the jobs they need it to do,” said Andrew Taitz, chairman of Autocar. “However, what I am most proud of is our team’s tenacity and dedication. Even though we were hit with supply chain issues, we were one of the few OEMs that never stopped manufacturing and kept its entire team employed.”