Autocar delivers first DC-64D dump truck to Canada

LMA LaPointe Construction in Quebec has taken delivery of the first Autocar DC-64D dump truck to hit – or haul – Canadian soil.

The truck features a SPIF-compliant 20k Simard twin steer suspension. The cab is created from steel and reinforced with aluminum corner castings, Autocar says.

(Photo: Autocar)

The DC-64 vocational trucks are designed for construction, concrete, refuse and recycling applications. The cab features a wraparound windshield offering 325 degrees of visibility, according to Autocar.

The truck is powered by a Cummins engine.

“At Autocar, we don’t believe in cookie-cutter products. Each truck is custom-engineered to meet the unique needs of our customers,” said Eric Schwartz, president of Autocar Industries. “The DC-64 was built for the heavy-duty construction work LMA LaPointe Construction handles, so it makes for a great place to launch our new DC series dump truck.”