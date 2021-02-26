Autocar delivers first DC-64D dump truck to Canada
LMA LaPointe Construction in Quebec has taken delivery of the first Autocar DC-64D dump truck to hit – or haul – Canadian soil.
The truck features a SPIF-compliant 20k Simard twin steer suspension. The cab is created from steel and reinforced with aluminum corner castings, Autocar says.
The DC-64 vocational trucks are designed for construction, concrete, refuse and recycling applications. The cab features a wraparound windshield offering 325 degrees of visibility, according to Autocar.
The truck is powered by a Cummins engine.
“At Autocar, we don’t believe in cookie-cutter products. Each truck is custom-engineered to meet the unique needs of our customers,” said Eric Schwartz, president of Autocar Industries. “The DC-64 was built for the heavy-duty construction work LMA LaPointe Construction handles, so it makes for a great place to launch our new DC series dump truck.”
