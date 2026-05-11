Barros joins Shell Rotella SuperRigs judging panel

Leo Barros, associate editor at trucknews.com and Today’s Trucking, will join the panel of judges for the 44th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs truck beauty contest, taking place June 25-27 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn.

Returning to the panel are veteran judges Eric Harley and Mike Gaffin, joined by new judge David McKinney. Rounding out the group is special guest judge Barros, whose deep ties to the trucking community and longstanding presence at SuperRigs make his addition especially meaningful. He is stepping in for long-time judge Jami Jones, who is unable to join this year due to scheduling conflicts, according to a news release.

A familiar face to many in the industry, Barros is an award-winning journalist and former professional driver who holds a CDL. He has spent years covering SuperRigs firsthand, capturing not just the trucks, but the stories, pride and craftsmanship behind them. Now, he steps into a new role, bringing that same understanding and perspective to the judging panel.

Trucks participate in the Shell Rotella SuperRigs best lights contest at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas in 2024. (File photo: Leo Barros)

With more than three decades in trucking journalism, Barros has built a reputation as a trusted voice across North America through his work with trucknews.com and Today’s Trucking. His experience behind the wheel and as a trucking industry journalist adds a unique and authentic lens to this year’s competition. It also underscores the strong connection between the U.S. and Canadian trucking communities.

This year’s panel of judges will look a little different with the absence of long-time judge Jones and the addition of two new judges. Jones, Harley and Gaffin have helped shape the competition into what it is today and earned the respect of drivers across the industry.

Barros, as a guest judge, and McKinney, as a new judge, are looking forward to serving and continuing the strong tradition of Shell Rotella SuperRigs.