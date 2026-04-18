Shell Rotella SuperRigs heads to Bristol, Tenn., with expanded family focus

The 44th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition will take place June 25-27 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., with organizers aiming to draw a broader audience by moving the event further into the summer.

Julie Wright, Shell Rotella brand manager, said during Truck World 2026 in Mississauga, Ont., the timing shift is designed to make the event more accessible to truck drivers and their families while expanding its reach.

The annual truck beauty competition celebrates drivers and their equipment, highlighting the pride and effort that goes into maintaining show-quality rigs. Wright said the event continues to recognize the work drivers do across North America while offering a platform to showcase their trucks.

Families enjoy the big rigs during Shell Rotella SuperRigs in Gillette, Wy. (File photo: Leo Barros)

A new judge, David McKinney, will join the panel this year. A past SuperRigs contestant, he brings industry experience and an additional perspective to the judging process.

The competition will feature more than $25,000 in cash and prizes across more than 20 categories, including Best of Show. Twelve drivers will also have an opportunity to be featured in the 2027 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.

The event will include expanded family-focused activities, including a dedicated area for children, along with entertainment such as a band and fireworks.

Wright said the goal is to create an experience that extends beyond the competition itself, bringing together drivers, their families, and the broader trucking community. Click here to register for the event.