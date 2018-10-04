Bendix buys steering component remanufacturer

ELYRIA, Ohio – Bendix has announced it is acquiring the ProSteering business of JM Engineered Products, which remanufactures all makes of steering components.

Once closed, Bendix will incorporate the ProSteering brand’s products, manufacturing operations and its sales and service operations into its own steering business and remanufacturing unit. The integration will take six to 12 months to complete.

“With the addition of these top-line products to our lineup, the aftermarket channel will be able to turn to Bendix as a one-stop destination for an even wider range of high-quality products,” said Scott Burkhart, Bendix vice-president of sales, marketing, and business development. “And customers choosing the steering components – as with our existing products – can count on the backing of Bendix’s long-established post-sales distribution, service, and support network.”

Bendix says the acquisition complements its existing line of all-makes reman products.

Steering technologies are also a key component in highly automated and autonomous vehicles, the company said.

“Today, we can help drivers mitigate rear-end collisions, rollovers, and loss of control crashes via the braking system,” Carpenter said. “In the future, we will be able to provide more advanced features, such as lane keeping, sideswipe crash mitigation, autonomous yard maneuvering, and active cruise with braking and steering control as we move forward to even more automated applications. Brakes, steering, and engine control are the keystones of future system fusion to drive further safety on the roads.”