Bendix expands damper manufacturing capacity

HUNTINGTON, Ind. – Bendix has announced it’s expanding production at its Huntington, Ind., plant and injecting US$3.8 million into the facility.

Bendix will add two new production lines to manufacture vibration damper product lines. They’re used to reduce torsional vibration on engine crankshafts to prevent shaft failure and reduce noise.

Serial production of front gear train and bolted dampers will be phased in at the facility between April and July of 2018. The Huntington plant supplements Bendix’s primary damper production plant in North Aurora, Ill., the company says. It will add enough capacity to build nearly 170,000 additional dampers per year.

“From our facilities to our proven workforce, the Huntington operation is well positioned to continue growing through the addition of the two new vibration damper lines,” said Mike Pogorelc, plant manager. “Our talented, dedicated employees are always ready to accept new opportunities to serve and satisfy additional customers. The team is eager to move forward – we’re poised and ready to provide excellent quality, delivery, and service to our business partners.”