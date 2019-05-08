Bendix has record year for patents

ELYRIA, Ohio – Bendix says it received 52 U.S. patents in 2018, establishing a new record for the company.

The company honored its inventors at an annual patent dinner.

“We are proud to celebrate the inspiring work of our inventors as they strive to advance Bendix safety products and technologies through ingenuity,” said Richard Beyer, vice-president of engineering and R&D. “The patents are a testament to their passion for finding solutions to even the most complex problems. Together, these innovators are helping Bendix shape tomorrow’s transportation, and contributing to a safer future on our highways.”