Bendix plant marks production of 1 million engine vibration dampers

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems has produced 1 million engine vibration dampers at its Huntington, Ind. facility, the manufacturer of active safety, air management, and braking system technologies announced Wednesday.

An engine vibration damper on the production line in Huntington, Indiana. (Photo: Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems)

“It’s truly astounding what this hardworking and dedicated team has accomplished in such a short period of time, and I want to personally thank each and every person who made it happen,” said Ryan Moreau, KPS manager at Bendix’s Huntington operation.

Engine vibration dampers are used to reduce torsional vibration on engine crankshafts to prevent shaft failure and reduce noise. They also play a role in improved fuel economy and drivability while protecting mounts and other components exposed to repeated stress while an engine is running.