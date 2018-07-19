Bendix produces seven millionth reman’d brake shoe

ELYRIA, Ohio – Bendix recently celebrated the production of its seven millionth remanufactured brake shoe since beginning production in 2012.

The company says demand continues to increase, as fleets and owner-operators look to optimize value when replacing shoes while maintaining compliance with stopping distance requirements.

The shoes are produced at Bendix’s 74,000 sq.-ft. Huntington, Ind., plant.

“When servicing reduced stopping distance (RSD) drum brakes, more and more operators understand that RSD-compliant remanufactured shoes from a trusted original equipment (OE) supplier will allow them to maintain their high level of safety,” said Keith McComsey, Bendix director of wheel-end marketing and customer solutions. “To compete in the industry today, operators require remanufactured shoes that deliver the same durability, reliability, safety, performance, and extended lining life of original equipment. To achieve this OE quality in our reman brake shoes, Bendix brings them back to full OE specifications. We don’t just reline them.”

The Huntington plant was opened in 2012 and expanded in 2014.