Bendix reaches reman brake shoe milestone

HUNTINGTON, Ind. – Bendix has produced more than 9 million remanufactured brake shoes since entering serial production in 2012.

“Since we began serial production of reman brake shoes in the fall of 2012 – combining Bendix’s 40-plus years’ experience in remanufacturing with our brake manufacturing leadership – the demand has been continuous and growing,” said Mark Holley, director of marketing and customer solutions, wheel-end. “And from the outset, it’s been propelled by the desire to maintain OE-level quality and performance while realizing the bottom-line benefits of remanufactured shoes.”

(Photo: Bendix)

The shoes are produced at Bendix’s Huntington, Ind., facility.

“Bendix coins 100% of its brake shoes to return them to OE geometry, so they will perform as designed by OE engineers,” Holley explained.

“That’s what sets the process apart from brake shoe reliners: They’re simply applying new friction to shoes that have experienced serious force and temperature changes as part of their normal service life. Without correcting the deformities caused by regular use, a relined but uncoined reman shoe may not make full drum contact or sit in the S-cam properly, resulting in reduced brake performance and uneven wear. Uncoined reman shoes may even pose problems with reinstallation of the drum and be more likely to experience rust jacking leading to cracked friction – and higher risk of CSA violations.”