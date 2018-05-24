Bendix shares Roadcheck prep tips

ELYRIA, Ohio – With the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) Roadcheck inspection blitz coming up June 5-7, Bendix has offered some advice for passing the inspections with flying colors.

“Almost 9,400 vehicles received out-of-service (OOS) violations during Roadcheck 2017, and more than half of those – 56.5% – were related to tires or wheels and brakes: the two categories at the base of what we call the hierarchy of safety system maintenance,” said Fred Andersky, director of government and industry affairs at Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC. “And if those aren’t maintained properly, you can’t expect the best performance out of a vehicle’s higher-level safety technologies, from antilock brakes to stability and collision mitigation.”

To start, the company reminds drivers to ensure their tires are properly inflated.

“Running on an underinflated tire is going to increase stress on it and generate a higher internal running temperature, and both of those things increase the risk of a blowout,” said Jon Intagliata, product manager of tire pressure monitoring systems at Bendix. “In fact, industry studies have calculated that about 90% of tire failures can be attributed to underinflation.”

Brake systems and brake adjustment accounted for 26.9% and 14.5% of out-of-service violations during last year’s Roadcheck, respectively. Bendix urges drivers to do walk-arounds with an eye out for problems like loose hoses or damaged brake components.

In the shop, air brake system inspections should include: Conducting a 90-100 psi brake application and listening for leaks; measuring chamber stroke at each wheel-end to ensure proper brake adjustment; and examining friction for good condition and minimum thickness.

“If you find it’s time to replace brake friction or drum brake shoes, it’s key to remember that your choice will impact not just the brakes, but the effectiveness of your higher-level safety systems,” said Keith McComsey, director of marketing and customer solutions at Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake. “It’s important to select components that will ensure the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements are met, especially if you’re talking about remaining compliant with the standards required of reduced stopping distance (RSD) braking systems.”

Remanufactured drum brake shoes should be re-coined back to their OEM-engineered shape, rather than simply being re-lined with new friction, Bendix advises.