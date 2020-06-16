Bendix’s online brake school reaches milestone

ELYRIA, Ohio – Bendix says its Brake-School.com online training platform has been in operation for seven years and now has 100,000 registered users.

The online platform offers nearly 90 training courses, as well as customizable plans for fleets and industry groups.

(Photo: Bendix)

“Even as in-person training sessions and events have understandably been postponed or rescheduled industrywide, knowledge sharing and access to in-depth, up-to-date technical information remain crucial components of fleet, vehicle, and highway safety,” said Barbara Gould, Bendix director of corporate communications. “Reaching drivers, technicians, distributors, fleet personnel, owner-operators, and anyone in the trucking industry with free expert training when it fits their schedule – that’s been the purpose of brake-school.com since day one. We’re grateful for everyone who’s turned to the Bendix experts as a resource, and we’ll keep working to support their efforts toward safer highways and vehicles.”

Registration at the online brake school is free, and courses cover topics including: air disc brakes; air dryers; compressors; electronic safety systems; foundation drum brakes; slack adjusters; trailer safety systems; and valves.