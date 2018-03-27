Best February ever for trailer orders

COLUMBUS, Ind. – February trailer orders were the strongest ever for that month, according to data from ACT Research.

“Dry vans and reefers were off sequentially; flatbeds had the best monthly gain,” said Frank Maly, director, commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research at ACT Research. “On a year-over-year basis, eight of the 10 trailer categories were up, with liquid tank orders more than double last year. Total industry net volume was up 27% year-over-year. The saga of strong freight demand, tight capacity, and industry backlogs that, on average, stretch through September, continued to support order strength.”

The backlog remained at seven months, with vans and reefers stretched into Q4.