Brake Safety Week is underway

GREENBELT, Md. – Roadside inspectors will place a special emphasis on stopping systems this week, as the annual Brake Safety Week shines a spotlight on the mechanical systems that continue to dominate out-of-service results.

Brake hoses and tubing – which must be properly attached, undamaged, leak-free and flexible – will be a particular focus, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) reports.

Braking systems represented 28% of vehicle out-of-service violations during the most recent Roadcheck inspection blitz. Brake adjustment accounted for 17.1%.

Brake Safety Week is part of the CVSA’s Operation Airbrake Program, sponsored in a partnership with the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators (CCMTA) and U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)