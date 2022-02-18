Brandon KW dealer moves to new facility

Inland Kenworth – Brandon has moved into a new parts and service facility in Brandon, MB.

(Photo: Kenworth)

“We’re happy to be back in a permanent location and in a new facility that will help us better serve our customers,” general manager Bryan Johnson said. “Our new dealership is much larger than the previous facility, and we look forward to the opportunity to better accommodate our customers in need of parts and service.”

The dealership had operated at a temporary location in Brandon after a fire destroyed its parts and service location in 2021.

The new facility is located at 1240 Highland Ave. on the north side of Brandon, just off the Trans-Canada Highway. The 26,000 square-foot facility features 10 service bays and a 2,500 square-foot parts display supported by parts floor.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Inland Kenworth, a subsidiary of Inland Group, is one of Kenworth’s oldest and largest dealers with more than 35 locations in Canada and the U.S.