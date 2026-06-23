Brandt delivers Canadian-built Peterbilt 548EV to Ontario fleet

A Mississauga-based carrier has become the first recipient of a Canadian-built Peterbilt 548EV tractor, marking another milestone in the gradual rollout of battery-electric trucks in the Canadian market.

Brandt Peterbilt announced it has delivered the Class 8 electric tractor to Transco Freight, making it the first Model 548EV assembled at Peterbilt’s manufacturing facility in Sainte-Thérèse, Que., to enter service with a Canadian fleet.

(Photo: Brandt Peterbilt)

The delivery comes as truck manufacturers continue to expand their battery-electric offerings while fleets evaluate where the technology best fits their operations.

“We’re proud to support customers with a wide range of trucking solutions, including electric options,” said Neil Marcotte, chief operating officer of Brandt Peterbilt. “Our partnership with Peterbilt gives Canadian companies choices that improve their bottom line, produce zero emissions, and also support Canadian manufacturing when they’re adding to their fleets.”

For Transco Freight, the investment is part of a broader strategy to reduce operating costs and prepare for increasingly stringent emissions requirements.

“Electric trucks are a smart business decision for us,” said Paul Cooper, chief operating officer of Transco Freight. “They dramatically lower fuel and maintenance costs over the life of each vehicle, and with tightening emissions regulations across the industry, getting ahead of that curve now means we’re ready for what’s coming, not just what’s in front of us.”

Kulwant Mann, chief executive officer of Transco Freight, said the purchase reflects the company’s long-term sustainability goals.

“Sustainability isn’t a future goal; it’s a present-day responsibility,” Mann said. “By investing early in Canadian-built electric trucks, we are taking proactive steps to reduce the environmental footprint while preparing our fleet for the next generation of transportation.”

According to Kate Rahn, executive director of Peterbilt Canada, interest in electric trucks has been strongest among fleets operating in urban pickup-and-delivery applications.

“The strongest interest in Canada has come from fleets operating in urban pickup and delivery, particularly parcel delivery applications,” Rahn said. “These duty cycles — characterized by predictable routes, frequent stops, and return-to-base operations — are an excellent match for battery-electric technology.”