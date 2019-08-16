Breadner Trailers holds Mississauga open house

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Breadner Trailers held an open house at its Mississauga location Aug. 15, where it served up lunch and an up-close look at the Hyundai Translead trailer line it now represents.

The company has been operating out of the 3.5-acre location at 7410 Tranmere Drive for a little over a year, but wanted to give back to its customers with an open house. The location has a four-bay shop and is operating two shifts from 7 a.m. till 2 a.m. through the week. It also has about a 500 sq.-ft. parts area and operates mobile delivery trucks out of the location.

The Mississauga dealerships offers sales, service, and leasing, and has a good selection of stock units on-hand.

Last year, Breadner began offering the Hyundai Translead product line, which was on display at the event. The transition has gone well, according to Mark Diamantopoulos, vice-president of sales for Breadner.

“There are some things they can do standard for us, a big thing being galvanization, that is an option for our competition,” Diamantopoulos explained.

Teaming with Hyundai has also allowed Breadner to secure build slots in a hot market with lengthy backlogs. That’s benefiting customers, Diamantopoulos said.

“Even if a customer comes to us and wants to do a build-to-order and they want to have something special but they want to do it within 15 weeks, Hyundai is able to make those changes,” he said.

While trailer orders have fallen sharply in the last few months across the board, Diamantopoulos said Breadner is still receiving lots of calls for quotes. There is some hesitancy within the market to finalize deals, as freight volumes have slipped and rates have declined. Diamantopoulos said the company is working with customers that have older trailers, helping them transition into new equipment that will be less expensive to operate.