Bridgestone, Firestone and Bandag tires to cost more

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations and Bridgestone Canada are informing customers that Bridgestone and Firestone truck tires will increase in price Nov. 9.

Bandag retreads sold in the U.S. and Canada will also be affected. National account, national fleet, and national fleet preferred prices will go up 10% on Bridgestone and Firestone tires, as well as Bandag retreads.

The price increase is in response to increased business costs and other market dynamics, the company said. The price increase will affect tires shipped on or after Nov. 9.