Buyers names Class 8 lead, on track with expansion

Brian Sleicher has been named Class 8 product manager at Buyers Products as the work truck equipment manufacturer reaches further into the heavy vehicle space.

“Class 8 equipment is a natural fit for Buyers,” says Sleicher, a 20-year industry veteran. “I’m thrilled to tackle this new frontier.”

The new equipment lineup will be manufactured in northeast Ohio, and launches with WideOpen aluminum step boxes and a line of frame steps.

Buyers’ full catalogue includes truck boxes, heavy-duty towing equipment, hydraulics, controls, all-season trailer accessories, and replacement parts, and snow and ice equipment including SnowDogg snow plows, SaltDogg spreaders, and ScoopDogg snow pushers.

Sleicher’s appointment comes as the company expands its headquarters to feature 280,000 square feet of new warehouse, scheduled to open by the end of 2021.

That Mentor, Ohio facility will include 20 additional shipping docks, along with 17,500 square feet of office space.

Other recent investments have been made into robotic welding, laser cutting, and automated fabrication.