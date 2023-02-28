C8 Energy named SkelStart master distributor

Ontario-based C8 Energy has signed a $12.3 million deal to be the North American master distributor for the SkelStart Engine Start Module.

The module has already secured success in Europe and is now available throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“Until now, U.S. fleets have been at the mercy of their maintenance practices and the weather when it comes to starter battery reliability,” Jean Labrie, CEO of C8 Energy, said in a press release. “Marketing ploys, like the term ‘maintenance-free’ batteries,’ confuse the issue further, because even premium batteries won’t survive in really cold weather or without basic maintenance.”

(Photo: SkelStart)

The SkelStart module is a supercapacitor that replaces starter batteries and comes in a similar size. Each one will crank a 27-liter engine, while four can crank an 85-liter engine, the company says.

The supercapacitor delivers 2,000 cold-cranking amps for up to 1 million cycles, from -40 to 65 Celsius.

“A supercapacitor is not hindered by temperature, nor is its performance impacted by extremes of cold or heat,” Labrie explained. “One SkelStart can put out three times the amperage of an average lead-acid battery, and the high amperage means less system-wide exposure to the low voltage associated with depleted lead-acid batteries.”

In contrast, a struggling lead-acid battery will cause higher resistance on battery cables and burn out starters, he added.

C8 Energy previously secured a distribution agreement with the UAP Heavy Vehicle Parts Division.