Canadian cargo control online store launched

BRANTFORD, Ont. – Shur-Co Canada has announced the launch of an e-commerce website, which will allow Canadian customers to purchase ShurTite-branded cargo control products from its Brantford, Ont., distribution center.

The Canadacargo.ca website will offer tie-downs and corner protectors initially, with other offerings to come.

“We are excited to begin offering cargo control products out of our Canada facility,” said Shur-Co flatbed vice-president Mike Krajewski. “The ShurTite brand has only been known to the market for about five years, but our product traces its roots back to the late 1980s and the Roll-Tite brand, which was the first retractable tarping system on the market for flatbed trailers. Offering a ShurTite branded cargo control family of products is a natural fit and will now give our fleet customers a one-stop shop for both tarps and cargo control.”

Products can be shipped or picked up from the company’s Brantford facility. The company promises short lead times and quick order turnarounds. Transactions are in Canadian dollars.