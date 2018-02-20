Truck News

News

Canadian Class 8 orders up 259% y-o-y in January

COLUMBUS, Ind. – January Class 8 truck orders were up 121% year-over-year, marking their second-best level in history, according to ACT Research.

North American Class 8 orders totaled 49,100-plus units.
“The only month in history better than January was a 52,000 unit order explosion in March 2006, at the peak of the pre-buying frenzy ahead of EPA07,” said Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst.

U.S. tractors remain the primary driver of outsized order strength, rising 189% year-over-year in January, ACT reports.

“And after a couple months hiatus, orders from Canada were broadly strong in January, up 259% year-over-year,” Vieth added.

He explained that drivers of the current order onslaught are broad-based, with supply-side, demand-side, and exogenous factors all contributing to Class 8 order activity.

Print this page
Related Articles
TruckNews
TodaysTrucking


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*