Canadian dealers recognized among Peterbilt’s best

Two Canadian Peterbilt dealers were among those recognized during the company’s 2022 dealer meeting.

Stahl Peterbilt was named Medium-Duty Group of the Year, while Peterbilt Pacific took top honors in the Service Dealer Group of the Year category.

Both also received Best-in-Class awards, for scoring high in excellence, financial performance, parts and service performance, and utilization of Paccar training and programs.

“In 2021, our Peterbilt dealer network remained resilient and continued to persevere despite difficulties related to the pandemic. Their accomplishments and commitment to driving uptime every day for our customers drove outstanding revenues and profits, which has positioned the Peterbilt network for record capacity growth in 2022,” said Peterbilt’s director of dealer network development, Peyton Harrell.