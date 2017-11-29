More Canadian fleets order Tesla Semis

TORONTO, Ont. – A growing number of Canadian fleets of all sizes are digging out their chequebooks and taking orders for Tesla’s new Semi truck.

Speedy Transport believes it is the first LTL carrier in Canada to place an order for five Tesla Semis, with plans to increase the order to 10 units.

“We’re hoping to take delivery in 2019, depending on Tesla’s production,” Speedy president Jared Martin told Trucknews.com. “We’re investing in a greener future for Canada and our industry.”

He said the trucks will likely first be deployed on highway runs to Quebec and the U.S., “but will expand as we familiarize ourselves with the units.”

Speedy bought the trucks without knowing the final price, “but we’re anticipating in the $180,000 range, running 500 miles per charge,” Martin said. “We wanted to ensure an order was placed early to prioritize delivery to Speedy Transport.”

Deposits of $5,000 per truck were required. Martin said Speedy owner-operators have also expressed an interest in the electric trucks.

Fortigo Freight has claimed to be the first dedicated fleet to move ahead with an order of Tesla Semis.

“Securing our Semi truck orders off the back of Tesla’s unveiling came with no hesitation,” said Elias Demangos, president of Fortigo Freight. “The transportation and trucking industry has a legacy of being quite conservative in its approach to innovation, and needs to look towards the technology that will shape the future of the industry. Tesla’s vision for the new Semi trucks speaks directly to some of Fortigo’s core values, and allows us to take our commitment to customer service to the next level. We will use this investment in the Teslas to help reduce our total emissions through the sustainable technology, which will benefit our customers as a result of more efficient operations we’ll be running.”

Fortigo said the order reflects the company’s move towards adopting the latest technologies, and its commitment towards sustainability.

The company says its drivers and owner-operators will test the trucks to ensure they can work safely and efficiently. It’s planning to launch a leaseback program to help its owner-operators acquire Tesla Semis.

And in Montreal, Fuel Transport announced it has placed an order for four units.

“We don’t see it so much as an investment in Tesla as we do an investment in our industry and its people,” said Fuel Founder Rob Piccioni. “We’re a company that promotes positive change from many different angles: strategy, networking and, of course, the relationships that help our venture thrive. Tesla promotes change from an equipment perspective, which is complementary to our values.”

Fuel is hoping to realize operating costs 20% less than those required for diesel-fueled trucks, and to achieve a range of 500 miles between charges. The company also welcomes safety enhancements the Semi is expected to provide.

“We have a strong asset-based arm – our own equipment, our own drivers.” Piccioni noted. “Safety for us is paramount. In the U.S. alone, approximately 4,000 individuals die every year from truck-related collisions. Features such as Enhanced Autopilot, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking and forward-collision warning have the potential to significantly reduce these tragedies. Fuel’s purchase aims to ensure peace of mind for its many truck drivers in the coming years.”

He added: “With the help of Tesla, we’re going to revolutionize the relationship logistics has with both customers and drivers.”

It was previously reported that Loblaw has placed an order for the trucks, and Bison Transport CEO Rob Penner said the company is eager to test the units.