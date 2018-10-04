Canadian Forces take delivery of Mack military trucks

PETAWAWA, Ont. – The Canadian Department of National Defence recently took delivery of its first Medium Support Vehicle System (MSVS) Standard Military Pattern (SMP) trucks from Mack Defense.

The trucks were handed over during a special ceremony at the Canadian Forces base in Petawawa, Ont.

Canadian Minister of Defence Harjit Sajjan and other senior departmental officers were on-hand for the event.

Mack Defense will deliver more than 1,500 8×8 trucks and will support the trucks once delivered. The trucks features include cargo areas, material handling cranes, load handling systems, and mobile repair capabilities.