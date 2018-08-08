Canadian suppliers among Daimler’s best

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two Canadian suppliers were among the 40 recipients of Daimler Trucks North America’s (DTNA) 2017 Masters of Quality Supplier awards.

The awards recognize the top quality component and service suppliers to Freightliner and Western Star.

Multimatic Manufacturing of Concord, Ont., and Hendrickson Canada ULC of Stratford, Ont., were among the four-year winners.

“Now in our 31st year, the Masters of Quality Supplier award recognizes the partners who provide our company with critical components and services that contribute to our overall success,” said Carsten Kirchholtes, general manager, supply chain management and international trade compliance for DTNA. “We are proud of our industry-leading products and innovations, and our suppliers’ commitment to excellence is essential.”