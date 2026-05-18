Carl Diehl repeats as NationaLease Tech Challenge winner

Carl Diehl of Hogan Truck Leasing has repeated as champion of the NationaLease Tech Challenge.

Diehl, who works for the NationaLease member in Cleveland, Ohio, earned the top spot at the 16th annual competition, held during the 2026 NationaLease Maintenance Managers Meeting in Rosemont, Ill.

Carl Diehl (Photo: Nationalease)

He was one of 10 finalists selected from more than 340 technicians who wrote a qualifying exam of more than 100 multiple-choice questions. The finalists included the top-scoring technicians from NationaLease’s nine U.S. and Canadian regions, along with the next-highest-scoring technician.

The hands-on portion of the competition was held at the TransChicago NationaLease Training & Innovation Center in Villa Park, Ill.

John Norwood of Aim NationaLease in Phoenix, Ariz., was first runner-up, while Cole Readman of Warner Leasing Company in Saskatoon, Sask., finished as second runner-up. All three qualified to represent NationaLease at the TMCSuperTech Competition in September.

Diehl, a graduate of Ohio Technical College and an ASE Advanced Level Master Technician, also won several stations at TMCSuperTech and placed third overall in 2025. He won the Ohio Technician Competition in 2024.

Station winners included: Wade Murphy-Price of Airoldi Brothers NationaLease in advanced driver assistance systems; Norwood in electrical; Brian Climes of Hogan Truck Leasing in brakes and wheel end; Diehl in tires, engine diagnostics, air systems, preventive maintenance, and cranking and charging; Eric Maynard of Aim NationaLease in aftertreatment; and Readman in lubricants.

Joe Puff, vice president of truck technology and maintenance at NationaLease, presided over his final Tech Challenge before retiring.

“It’s been a privilege to be a part of this competition these last 12 years,” Puff said. “I’m honored to have played a part in showcasing the exceptional skills and expertise of the people who keep our industry running. Congratulations to Carl for repeating as our champion, our first and second runners-up, and all the finalists for another outstanding year of competition.”