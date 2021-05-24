Carrier Transicold gives Moncton dealer Extra Mile award

Atlantic Carrier Transicold in Moncton, N.B., has been presented with the Extra Mile award for exemplary customer service by Carrier Transicold.

It was one of 44 dealers and six individuals awarded by the company, recognizing customer satisfaction, growth, business investment and service proficiency.

(Photo: Carrier Transicold)

“In a year that challenged norms like never before, our entire dealer network adapted and responded with the kind of customer-centric performance required to serve an essential industry that is constantly on the move,” said Mike Noyes, vice-president and general manager, truck trailer Americas, Carrier Transicold.