Class 8 market showing signs of cooling: ACT

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Class 8 retail sales and build are at near record high levels, but there’s evidence that shows a chance in direction is mounting.

That’s according to ACT Research’s Transportation Digest.

“The key message that has dominated our Class 8 outlook remains unchanged: The heavy-duty market is now at the inflection point we have been anticipating, and signs of decline will become apparent as we move through 2019’s second half,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. “Regarding other commercial vehicle segments, we saw medium-duty build and sales falter sequentially in April, though longer-term comparisons remained positive, with orders growing month-over-month, but remaining below build rates in the longer term. Trailer volumes continued to be uninspiring in April, with new orders down 6% sequentially.”

Trailer orders hit a nearly two-year low in April.