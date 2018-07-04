Class 8 orders remain hot through June

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Class 8 orders exceeded 40,000 units in June, for the fourth time in six months.

Preliminary data from ACT Research pointed to 42,200 units being ordered.

“Preliminary net order data indicate that demand for Class 8 trucks continued to be strong in June, improving 133% compared to year-ago June orders,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. “As June is typically a weak order month, the robust actual order volume boosts June’s seasonally adjusted volume to the best of the cycle and second best of all time at 48,200 units. Through year-to-date June, Class 8 orders have been booked at a 492,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate.”

Medium-duty orders remained strong as well, with Class 5-7 net orders up 23% year-over-year at 26,400 units.