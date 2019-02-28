Class 8 production to continue growth trend: Report

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Class 8 production is expected to continue its growth trend into 2019, and diesel will remain the dominant power source, according to a new report from ACT Research and Rhein Associates.

The N.A. Commercial Vehicle On-Highway Engine Outlook reported that changes in demand for straight trucks and tractors will impact the type of diesel engines ordered.

“Tractors continue to be more impacted by cyclical demand than vocational trucks. The truck share of Class 8 fell to just below 27% in 2018, and is forecast to reach a similar level in 2019,” said Tom Rhein, president of Rhein Associates. “Average truck production from 2019-2023 is expected to increase nearly 8% over the average of the past five years, while average tractor production is forecast at almost 3% below the past five-year average.” Regarding Classes 5-7, Rhein said, “The market share of Class 5 trucks has stabilized around 36-38% of the medium-duty market, where it is forecast to remain.”

“Diesel power is under attack long-term for use in on-highway commercial vehicles. Alternative power is being developed, tested, and refined, even as diesel engines are transitioning to become more fuel efficient and clean,” added Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst of ACT Research. “Emission regulations are one of the main drivers of alternative fuel adoption, which is why the Engine Outlook includes a section on the commercial vehicle regulatory environment.”