Continental opens new training center

CLINTON, Miss. – Continental has announced the opening of a new employee training center in Mississippi.

It marks the first completed structure on the site of the company’s future truck tire plant. A grand opening was held Nov. 8. Continental said it will be investing US$1.45 billion into the plant.

“This is where our growth begins,” said Michael Egner, project manager. “The Training Center will support the recruitment and professional development that will drive the success of our employees in Clinton. I want to thank all of you who gathered with us today in support of this important project.”

The training center boasts classrooms, computer labs and technical equipment.

“Continental’s Commercial Vehicle Tire business throughout the Americas region has been growing significantly over the past years as we have continued to introduce leading products, technology, services, and solutions designed specifically for our trucking and transportation fleet customers,” said Paul Williams, executive vice-president, truck tires at Continental, the Americas region. “This training center is the first step in a long journey of ensuring top quality jobs for our employees in Clinton and with that also setting the foundation to manufacture premium quality products for our customers.”