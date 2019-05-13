Continental ramps up retread production

FORT MILL, S.C. – Continental has announced it is increasing production at its pre-cured tread manufacturing plant.

The plant is preparing for a 300% increase in production this year, due to retread sales growth. In March, the company added a second shift at the plant in Mount Vernon, Ill.

“Continental saw a double-digit percent increase in demand for our retreads in North America last year,” said Tom Fanning, vice-president of sales and marketing for commercial vehicle tires. “We expect that growth to continue as the quality of ContiTread becomes better known in the market and as we continue to add new partners to our ContiLifeCycle retreader network.”

“We are achieving phenomenal outcomes by leveraging the team’s 40 years of experience in truck tire manufacturing to improve the tread profiles and rubber mixing process,” said John Barnes, head of ContiLifeCycle retreading for the Americas.