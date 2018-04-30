Continental’s ContiTrack2 reaches milestone

FORT MILL, S.C. – Continental says one million tires have now been measured in the U.S. and Canada with its Bluetooth-enabled digital inspection tool, ContiTrack2.

The tool and its software identify and track a commercial tire’s tread wear and tire pressure in real time. It’s been used by Continental sales reps and dealers since 2012.

“Equipping our sales representatives with the latest technology has always been a priority for Continental,” said Tom Fanning, Continental’s vice-president of sales and marketing for commercial vehicle tires in North America. “When a Continental representative visits a fleet, they are ready to provide strategic recommendations to help that fleet lower their tire costs.”

“ContiTrack2 has been an indispensable tool for us over the last five years to help our fleet customers reach their lowest overall driving cost,” added Paul Williams, Continental’s executive vice-president of commercial vehicle tires in the Americas region. “With this data, fleets have been able to extend the life of their tires, reduce fuel consumption, and decrease the likelihood of roadside breakdowns. It has also demonstrated the performance of our tires over time.”