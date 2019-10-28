Cooper Tire rounds out longhaul line

ATLANTA, Ga. – Cooper Tire showcased its recently completed line of longhaul tires at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show.

The Pro Series LHT (longhaul trailer) tire hit the market recently, complementing Cooper’s Pro Series LHS (steer) and LHD (drive) tires. The Cooper commercial truck tire brand was launched in 2018, with the LHT marking the first time it has been able to offer a complete line of longhaul tires.

“This completes Phase 1 of our Cooper Commercial Series, as we now have fitments for all positions,” said Gary Schroeder, executive director of Cooper’s global truck and bus tire business. “We are gaining momentum with our Cooper signature brand. Our tires are highly engineered and have been well received by those who run our Cooper Commercial Series.”

Jason Miller, national fleet channel sales manager, said efforts are now underway to win fleet business in the U.S. and Canada.

The company has a national account fleet service program, which provides uniform coast-to-coast tire pricing and service, coupled with centralized direct billing.

“It streamlines the tire buying process for our fleet customers, while also giving them peace of mind with our national emergency road service,” Schroeder said.