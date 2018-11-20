CTEA heads for the Hill

OTTAWA, Ont. – The Canadian Transportation Equipment Association (CTEA) has a new home closer to Parliament Hill, with the opening of an Ottawa office.

It’s hoped that having an office “close to the action” will improve the access to federal officials, the association says in a related release. “The last number of months has shown how national and international issues – like trade – can move very quickly and requires continuous attention.”

Earlier in November, for example, CTEA director of government and industry relations Don Moore met with MPs and representatives from the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME) and the Canadian Manufacturing Coalition (CMC), focusing on issues including investment and business tax reform, skills trades shortages and immigration, and steel and aluminum tariffs.

More details on the move are expected in the months to come, but those trying to reach the group are now asked to use the new address at 116 Albert St., Suite 200 and 300, Ottawa, Ont., K1P5G3.