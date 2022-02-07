Cummins buys Westport’s share of former joint venture
Cummins has announced it will buy Westport Fuel System’s stake in the Cummins Westport joint venture that expired Dec. 31, 2021.
Cummins is also purchasing Westport’s interest in the joint venture’s intellectual properly for US$20 million.
The two companies will conduct an initial technical assessment of Westport’s hydrogen high pressure direction injection system for potential use in Cummins’ hydrogen applications, the companies announced.
