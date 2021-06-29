Cummins, Rush Enterprises team up to produce natural gas powertrains

Cummins has agreed to take a 50% stake in Rush Enterprise’s Momentum Fuel Technologies, which produces natural gas fuel delivery systems for commercial vehicles.

The joint venture will pair Cummins natural gas engines with Momentum’s fuel delivery systems.

(Photo: Cummins)

“This collaboration shows Cummins’ continued commitment to natural gas powertrains,” said Srikanth Padmanabhan, president – engine business at Cummins. “This partnership will improve customers service for both CNG and RNG through an improved support network. We are thrilled to expand our network of clean and reliable power solutions.”

“The immediate environmental benefits of CNG and RNG, combined with upcoming regulatory requirements, will drive growth in natural gas vehicles for the foreseeable future,” added W.M. “Rusty” Rush, Chairman, CEO and president, Rush Enterprises. “This partnership will enable Rush Enterprises to continue to provide unparalleled support to our customers through our mutual, wide-ranging portfolio of Cummins’ and RushCare aftermarket solutions and keep trucks up and running across the country.”

Aftermarket support for the natural gas powertrains will be offered by Cummins distributors and Rush Truck Centers dealers. The deal is expected to close later this year.