Daimler gains access to ACM test tracks for dealer, customer experiences

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has inked a three-year, $3-million partnership with American Center for Mobility (ACM), which will allow it to use its Detroit-area facility for customer demonstrations.

Detroit, Freightliner, Western Star, Freightliner Custom Chassis and Thomas Built Buses brands will be available for customers and dealers to experience at the facility.

“Our partnership with the American Center for Mobility allows us to provide our customers the unique experience to pilot the complete portfolio of vehicles equipped with game-changing safety and propulsion technologies we are bringing to American roadways and jobsites,” said David Carson, senior vice-president of sales and marketing, DTNA.

(Photo: DTNA)

“The advanced technologies offered in our trucks have the potential to save lives and reduce operating costs, making demonstration of those technologies at the ACM’s facility a perfect complement to their mission of accelerating mobility development across transportation segments.”

The facility includes a 2.5-mile highway track and other test environments, including an off-road course for vocational trucks.

“ACM’s existing facilities, with everything from urban to highways, bridges, tunnels and cross traffic simulation has been a great asset to the Detroit team at DTNA over the years,” said Mike Stricker, director, component sales, Detroit. “We’re honored to assist in further expanding the facility to now include an off-road track that will allow us to demonstrate the full capability of our vocational product line, including the Western Star 49X equipped with the Detroit engines and DT12-V and DT12-VX transmissions.”