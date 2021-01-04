Daimler hit with $30-million NHTSA consent order

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has been slapped with a US$30-million civil penalty for tardiness in recalling vehicles.

A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) consent order will see DTNA pay a $10 million fine, invest $5 million on projects to enhance safety, and a deferred penalty of $15 million if certain conditions are not met

“Safety is NHTSA’s top priority,” said NHTSA deputy administrator James Owens. “It’s critical that manufacturers appropriately recognize the urgency of their safety recall responsibilities and provide timely and candid information to the agency about all safety issues.”

DTNA will be required to develop and implement an advanced data analysis program to improve its ability to detect and investigate potential safety defects. It will also bolster IT systems to collect potential safety information from its business units more effectively, and report that information accurately to NHTSA.