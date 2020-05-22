Daimler Truck Financial offers financing incentives

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Truck Financial has introduced a new program for financing Freightliner and Western Star trucks.

The Keep the World Moving program is aimed at customers who support critical infrastructure, offering the flexibility to upgrade or add to their fleets with 120-day deferred payments and down payment allowances of up to $7,000 Canadian, depending on brand, year and model.

(Photo: John G. Smith)

“The world has never needed trucks and their operators more than it does right now,” said Tobias Waldeck, head of Daimler Truck Financial. “Our customers depend on Freightliner and Western Star trucks to help them perform their essential and crucial work. The Keep the World Moving program ensures that even during uncertain times, customers can still have the tools they need to stay on the job and help our economy and society.”

Customers buying model year 2020 and older units can defer the first payment for 120 days, with a down payment allowance incentive of $4,200 to $7,000 Canadian. Customers buying model year 2021 trucks can defer the first payment for 90 days, and those buying used trucks may be eligible for a 90-day first payment deferral.

Eligible models include the Freightliner Cascadia, M2 and SD models, and Western Star 4700, 4900, and 5700 models.