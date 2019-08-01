Dana Inc. provides e-Propulsion system for Alberta project

MAUMEE, Ohio – Dana Inc. is providing its Spicer Electrified e-Propulsion solution with integrated TM4 Sumo HP motor-inverter system to Class 8 trucks moving freight between Calgary, Alta., and Edmonton.

The effort is part of Alberta’s Zero-Emissions Truck Electrification Collaboration (AZETEC) project aimed at designing and manufacturing hydrogen fuel cell electric hybrid heavy-duty trucks with extended range.

“Dana is pleased to have been selected as a key partner for this enterprising hydrogen fuel project. It marks another step in the innovation continuum as the industry transitions to zero-emission transportation,” said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies. “The consortium partners share a common vision in advancing clean technologies, and we welcome the opportunity to provide Spicer electrodynamic solutions as part of these collective efforts.”

Dana’s custom Spicer e-System is optimized for the Canadian market and has a hauling capacity of 140,000 lbs. It has a compact design that reduces weight, allowing for more hydrogen fuel storage.

The truck being used for the project are 64-ton B-train tractor-trailers capable of traveling up to 700 km before needing to refuel.

Trimac Transportation and Bison Transport will operate the trucks.

The $15 million project received funding from Emissions Reduction Alberta, which committed $7.3 million through its Best Challenge initiative.

Trucks will haul approximately 12 million tons of freight for the AZETEC project.

