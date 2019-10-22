Design students consider future of vocational trucks

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has challenged art students to design the vocational truck of the future, through a collaboration with the ArtCenter College of Design in Los Angeles, Calif.

Some of their ideas included: a plow that inhales sow and turns it into vapor, a crane with an electro-translucent roof that goes from solid to clear at the push of a button for better visibility, and a diesel engine that slides from the engine compartment for easier access.

The challenge was to consider the needs of vocational customers in 2030 and beyond, and to design trucks to meet those needs. Winners will be announced at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta next week.

“Through this challenge, we tapped into some of the brightest minds in transportation design to gain new and different perspectives on what vocational trucks might look like in the future,” said Samantha Parlier, vice-president of marketing and strategy for Western Star. “Two of these students have already started internships with DTNA, and we’re excited for the opportunity to incorporate some of this bold thinking into our long-term vocational strategy.”