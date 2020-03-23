Diesel driving supply deliveries

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Store shelves still getting stocked? Thank diesel.

“At this time of national emergency, our nation’s ability to respond effectively depends on proven, available and reliable equipment – the trucks and technologies that are here today and can meet growing demands in every state, county and city around the country, 24/7,” said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of the Diesel Technology Forum, a not-for-profit educational organization representing manufacturers of diesel engines and vehicles, key suppliers, and fuel producers. “At the forefront of fulfilling these demands is a well-established and proven broad range of diesel technology in the nation’s commercial truck fleet and emergency response sector,”

He noted 75% of Class 8 tractors are still diesel-fueled.

“As most Americans are now directed to stay at home and limit social interactions, online shopping orders have surged creating additional demands on trucking. One retailer noted a 160% spike in online orders from consumers looking for groceries and household items,” Schaeffer said.

“We are fortunate that U.S. oil refiners and distributors continue to produce and deliver ample supplies of diesel fuel and state and local leaders ensure that first responders and the nation’s motor carriers will have access to diesel fuel at all times. Diesel is readily available at all truck stops and travel centers, as well as half to two-thirds of all retail fuel locations. Fuel retailers and distributors are working with federal, state and local emergency managers to guarantee access to fuel. Many states and regions with shelter-in-place orders have identified fuel retailers and fuel distributors as essential to response and recovery efforts.”

The Diesel Technology Forum reports diesel fuel supplies are adequate across the country, with prices decreasing.

“Ensuring continued operation of the nation’s trucking fleet requires a widespread national network of truck stops, fueling stations and service facilities in just about every community, and fortunately that network is well established, in place and functioning today,” it said.

“Beyond our deep gratitude to our nation’s health care workers and first responders, our thanks also needs to go out to the trucking industry – the drivers, service technicians and fuel providers as well as equipment dealers and others stepping up to respond to this national emergency. They are both behind the scenes and on the frontlines in ultimately determining the effectiveness of our nation’s response.”