DTNA celebrates 800,000th vehicle built at North Carolina facility

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced the production of the 800,000th vehicle built at its Cleveland Truck Manufacturing Plant in North Carolina.

Keys to the milestone vehicle – a Freightliner Cascadia – were presented to representatives from Old Dominion Freight Line late last month.

Freightliner Trucks acquired the plant in 1989 and started producing the Freightliner Medium Conventional there. Over the years, the product line-up at Cleveland has evolved. Today, in addition to the Class 8 Freightliner Cascadia, the Cleveland plant also produces the Western Star 47X, 49X and – soon – the newly unveiled 57X.

(Photo: DTNA)

Cleveland is also the site of production for right-hand drive versions of the Freightliner Cascadia shipped to international markets.