DTNA opens more Alliance Parts locations

A new Alliance Parts store at dealer New West in Red Deer, Alta., is among 14 new locations in North America, the company reports.

Its retail footprint now includes more than 130 standalone stores and retail areas within dealerships.

(Photo: Alliance Parts)

“Alliance Parts is all about providing more options and greater convenience to our customers at a high value,” said Brad Williamson, director, Alliance Parts. “As our network continues to expand its retail footprint and parts offerings, Alliance Parts makes it faster and easier than ever to do business with DTNA’s brands. We’re driving value for all of our customers as the one-stop shop for all of their parts needs.”

The company has also broadened its product line to include new fan clutches and steel wheels. Turbos, transmissions, and NOx sensors are among the new Detroit Reman products offered.