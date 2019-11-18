DTNA opens new parts distribution center

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has opened its 10th parts distribution center, just outside Phoenix.

The 268,000 sq.-ft. facility stocks more than 10,000 parts and serves more than 130 DTNA dealers.

“As part of our strategy to get closer to our customers and dealer partners, DTNA identified the southwest United States as the best location for its next stage of expansion,” said Jay Johnson, general manager, aftermarket supply chain for DTNA. “After an exhaustive search throughout the Southwest, we determined that the Phoenix metropolitan area offers a great combination of benefits: proximity to our customers and dealers, a strong workforce and ease of doing business.”

Daimler says the new facility allows it to fulfill 90% of all dealer parts orders in less than 12 hours. It has invested more than US$100 million into its parts distribution center network over the past five years.