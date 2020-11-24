DTNA’s Mount Holly truck plant celebrates milestones

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. – Daimler Trucks North America’s Mount Holly truck plant recently celebrated its 41st anniversary, and production of its 700,000th truck.

The M2 106 extended cab went to Miller Industries, a towing and recovery firm in Ooltewah, Tenn.

The 700,000th truck produced at DTNA’s Mount Holly, N.C. truck plant. (Photo: DTNA)

“We appreciate the continued support of our customers, suppliers and employees, all of whom have contributed to our 41 years of success,” said Craig Redshaw, general manager at the Mount Holly Truck Manufacturing plant. “Our team will continue its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality and service to our customers.”

More than 800 employees at the Mount Holly Truck Manufacturing plant produce the M2 106 as well as Freightliner’s line of severe-duty truck models.